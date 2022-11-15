At Arijaana Retreats, we believe in creating a space where people can return back to nature and reconnect with themselves. Our journey began in 2022 when we opened our doors to guests seeking solace and relaxation.

The space at Arijaana can currently accommodate up to 8 guests. (excluding staff) The aim is to keep our retreats as intimate as possible.

We extend our services to single or couple holidaymakers/travellers seeking a more solitary experience, separate from our retreats, providing a comfortable space to rest and recharge





Arijaana Retreats aspire to deliver a comprehensive program focusing on the integration of your well-being, encompassing the mind, body, and soul connection. Experience the skilled touch of our masseur, Loveth, as you indulge in a luxurious one-hour full-body massage from head to toe, set amidst the enchanting canopy of the Yerinyaa tree in our outdoor space.