Welcome to Arijaana Villa Retreat.
Feel the connection with nature, embrace yoga & mindful meditations. Invest in YOU!
Gambia, the smiling coast of West Africa. Situated on the southern coast of Gambia, Gunjur is a sleepy village surrounded by abundant nature, nestled behind the forest with an abundance of birds, trees, herbal medicines and the ultimate space for total peace & relaxation.
At Arijaana Retreats, you'll embark on excursions to immerse yourself in the vibrant Gambian culture. A visit to the local market offers an authentic glimpse into the Gambian way of life. Additionally, a guided excursion will take you through a breath-taking forest to a sacred tree believed to be around a thousand years old. Here, you can connect with the profound energy of this ancient tree, cherished by the local community.
At Arijaana Retreats, we believe in creating a space where people can return back to nature and reconnect with themselves. Our journey began in 2022 when we opened our doors to guests seeking solace and relaxation.
The space at Arijaana can currently accommodate up to 8 guests. (excluding staff) The aim is to keep our retreats as intimate as possible.
We extend our services to single or couple holidaymakers/travellers seeking a more solitary experience, separate from our retreats, providing a comfortable space to rest and recharge
We strive to provide an environment that fosters healing, growth, and transformation. Our goal is to help people find inner peace and improve their overall well-being. Arijaana has a very relaxing and laid back approach for all our guests to feel comfortable and at home.
We also welcome yoga/meditation teachers who would like to hold a retreat at Arijaana Villa. If this is of interest to you, please send us a message via the contact form.
Guests will enjoy the deliciously fresh servings of a healthy Breakfast, Lunch & Evening meal. Guests will be treated to the tasty delights of a variety of Gambian dishes. Most of the produce is grown locally at Arijaana Villas neighbouring gardens. We also have naturally grown herbal teas and Organic Ethiopian filtered coffee. We also have a local juice bar that serves freshly squeezed fruit juices
No matter what level you are at, our aim is to help increase flexibility, improve balance, help reduce stress, feel happier, and sleep better. There are so many wonderful reasons to cultivate a yoga & meditation practice, our daily sessions will awaken, revitalise and enhance your general well being.
We hold our daily yoga & meditation sessions in the garden with the most beautiful tree as a canopy and the sound of the birds as our backdrop, it really is heavenly and very relaxing.
Gambia boasts a remarkably vibrant culture, and its people are renowned for their exceptional friendliness. Experience a heartfelt welcome through their warm hospitality, immersing yourself in the lively energy of the Gambian people. Enjoy the enchanting beats of the Djembe drums in a drumming circle around the campfire, under the stars. Whether you choose to join in the dance and song or simply soak in the atmosphere, our drummers are dedicated to ensuring you have a memorable time.
